Image copyright Zwelitsha Mushambadope Image caption Zwelitsha Mushambadope said police officers treated him very differently from his white friend

A black man said he was wrestled and handcuffed by police due to his "skin colour" after he chased away a vandal.

Zwelitsha Mushambadope said he and a friend saw a man "smashing windows" in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, at about midnight on Monday.

He said when police officers arrived they detained him but had "a nice conversation" with his white friend.

Hertfordshire Police said the incident has been referred to its professional standards department.

Mr Mushambadope said he and his friend were near the Jubilee pub on Queen's Square in the Adeyfield area.

The 23-year-old said when he saw the vandal he "decided to chase him down" but the man fled.

A few minutes later Mr Mushambadope said four police cars arrived.

'Violated'

"As soon as one of the police officers saw me he charged in my direction," he said.

"Before I could speak to him he put a cuff on my hand and he started trying to wrestle me to the ground.

"When he couldn't, three more police officers came over to me and I'm looking over to my friend and [he and officers] are having a nice conversation."

Mr Mushambadope said he was let go when a neighbour who had witnessed the incident spoke to police.

"It's left me feeling violated," he added.

He said he lost some skin on his left hand and still has pain in his wrist.

"I'm being put through all this pain and stress for nothing really except for what seems to be the colour of my skin."

Hertfordshire Police said it made contact with Mr Mushambadope on Wednesday "to discuss his concerns at length".

The force said the incident would be reviewed and it hopes to share any body-worn footage with Mr Mushambadope "and further explain the circumstances of the incident".

