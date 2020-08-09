Image copyright CHUMS Image caption Rilee, 10, a young carer supported by Chums, recently attended an online bingo game

A charity that deals with children's mental health and emotional wellbeing said it has had to adapt to offer help during lockdown.

Chums, which operates in Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire, moved its sessions online to offer activities such as bingo, cookery classes and puzzles.

Clinical director Jasmer Chauhan said: "No-one started this year thinking where we would be."

One parent said the charity pulled her up from the "bottomless pit I was in".

Image copyright CHUMS Image caption As well as attending virtual cooking sessions, Megan, 11, has attended an online afternoon tea and learnt how to solve a puzzle

Lockdown forced Chums, based in Silsoe, Bedfordshire, to stop face-to-face sessions, so it has offered help and support on the phone and online.

Rilee, 10, was helped by its Luton young carer scheme to deal with his anxiety over his sister becoming ill, his mother said.

"Rilee still catches up with Chums young carers on a weekly basis via Zoom and has help to stay connected", she said.

Virtual help was also offered to Megan, 11, her mother Kate said.

"Chums have definitely given us all something to look forward to and has given Megan some much-needed escape time from her caring role."

Another mother, who did not want to be named, said help gave her the "kick up the backside" she needed.

"I was pulled up from the bottomless pit I was in, in just a 10-minute call," she said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jasmer Chauhan expects referrals to increase when children go back to school as most come from teachers

Mr Chauhan said: "We are beginning to see referrals from parents struggling to manage their child's behaviour.

"We have had to adapt. We are looking at different ways to move forward."

He said although it was not an "emergency service", its website was for "anyone".

He said his message to parents was "It's OK not to be OK" and that support was there.

