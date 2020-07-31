Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Donna Hicklin and Michael Bates were "thrown in the air" during the crash, a witness told the court

A driver who killed two horse and trap riders has been given a suspended sentence.

Michael Bates, 41, and Donna Hicklin, 20, died in the crash in Hertfordshire, 2018.

Chloe Richards, 23, was found guilty of causing death by careless driving but was cleared of dangerous driving.

She was sentenced at Luton Crown Court to six months in jail, suspended for 18 months, banned from driving for a year and told to do 100 hours' unpaid work.

Families 'torn apart'

The jury heard Richards was driving home from work in her Mazda at about 19:10 BST on 1 October when she moved into the inside lane of the dual carriageway on Lieutenant Ellis Way in Waltham Cross, to avoid slowing traffic ahead.

She is said to have ploughed into the rear of the horse and trap at 51mph (82km/h) without braking.

A witness told the court he saw Mr Bates, Miss Hicklin and the horse, which also died, "fly up into the air like a firework".

Richards said she was "devastated" by what happened and had not driven since.

Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Michael Bates with partner Melissa and children George and Grayce in 2010

Sentencing, Judge Richard Foster said two families had been "torn apart".

"The greatest punishment for you is the knowledge that for the rest of your life you will know you caused the death of Michael Bates and Donna Hicklin. You will have to live with that," he said.

After the case Ms Hicklin's sister Shirley said: "I just hope people learn to slow down at these roads when they see horses and fewer lives are lost."

Mr Bates's partner, and mother of his two children, Melissa Vyse, said: "I cannot believe I won't see him again, that my children won't see him again. Michael was a funny, fun-loving man."

