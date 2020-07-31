Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption People in Luton were urged to take a coronavirus test - whether or not they had symptoms

Leisure facilities could reopen in Luton on Saturday, after the government said "significant progress" had been made in controlling coronavirus.

Last week, Public Health England (PHE) data showed the Bedfordshire town had been marked as an "area for intervention", along with Blackburn with Darwen, after a spike in cases.

Blackburn's leisure centres will remain closed.

The BBC has approached Luton Borough Council for comment.

Last week, people in Luton were urged to take a coronavirus test - whether or not they had symptoms - amid a a rise in cases in the town, and it was announced that gyms and leisure centres would not reopen, at a time when some lockdown measures were being loosened elsewhere.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption A testing site was set up at Downside Primary School in Luton after residents were urged to get screened

Centres in the rest of England reopened on 25 July and from 1 August, the town "will be brought in line with the rest of the country after significant progress has been made in controlling the virus", the Department of Health said.

In Luton, which has a population of 214,000, there were 41 recorded cases of Covid-19 in the week up to 26 July, down from 61 during the week before. This means the rate per 100,000 of the population dropped from 28.5 to 19.1.

For context, the number of recorded cases in Blackburn with Darwen rose from 121 to 136 in the same period and was the highest rate in England.

Following the announcement that new restrictions had been imposed on residents in some areas of northern England, health secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC: "There are other areas, like for instance Luton, that was an area of concern last week and they have managed to bring the rates of transmission and the number of new cases right down and so they've come off that list."

Announcing that centres would not reopen last week, Luton council leader Hazel Simmons said the "safety of the public is the priority".

"Better not to open or delay opening than open and then having to close," she said.

