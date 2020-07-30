Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Michael Bates with partner Melissa and children George and Grayce in 2010

A driver who killed two people riding a horse and trap when she hit them from behind has been found guilty of causing death by careless driving.

Michael Bates, 41, and Donna Hicklin, 20, died in the crash in Hertfordshire that also killed the horse on 1 October 2018.

Chloe Richards, 23, was found not guilty of a more serious charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Richards will be sentenced on Friday at Luton Crown Court.

She was driving home from work in her Mazda at about 19:10 BST when she moved into the inside lane of the dual carriageway on Lieutenant Ellis Way in Waltham Cross, to avoid slowing traffic ahead, the jury was told.

The court heard she ploughed into the rear of the horse and trap at 51mph (82km/h) without braking.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Bates was described as a dedicated family man with a keen interest in horses in a tribute given to police shortly after his death

Witness Ahmet Retvan said he saw Mr Bates, Miss Hicklin and the horse "fly up into the air like a firework" before falling to the ground.

Richards said she was "devastated" by what happened and had not driven since.

The court was told she did not see the pony and trap in front of her and had not exceeded the 50mph speed limit.

Richards said: "Before I manoeuvred I took my foot off the accelerator."

Prosecutor Neil King said the court heard from three drivers who saw the horse and trap "and manoeuvred around it safely".

Richards said she did not expect anything to be in the left hand lane and had no time to brake.

She denied driving aggressively and "performing an erratic manoeuvre into that lane".

During cross examination, she said she did not feel she had done anything wrong and would not have done anything differently.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk