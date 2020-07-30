Image copyright Faye Allinson Image caption A shirt has been specially designed for her last ride which includes about 20 pieces from other shirts on the front "all of which have special meaning and favourite memories"

A five-year-old girl has finished a 100-day cycling challenge, raising more than £25,000 for the hospice where her grandmother works.

Betty-Leigh Allinson, from Codicote, Hertfordshire, raised funds for Garden House Hospice Care by cycling a mile a day during the coronavirus pandemic.

The granddaughter of former Arsenal midfielder Ian Allinson has worn a different football shirt each time.

Footballer David Beckham told Betty-Leigh in May she was "so, so amazing".

Image caption About three quarters of the 100th mile was completed on Betty's usual route near her home

Betty-Leigh, who learnt to ride during lockdown, started fundraising in April with £7 she had saved for a cancelled trip to Disneyland, with an original target of £500.

Football shirts from across the UK have been donated, a theme inspired by grandfather Ian, who now manages St Albans City FC, and her father Lee, who is in charge of Hendon FC.

Image caption Betty arrived at Garden House Hospice with he father Lee Allinson

A shirt was designed for her last ride which includes about 20 sections of other shirts on the front "all of which have special meaning and favourite memories", her mother Faye Allinson said.

They include Arsenal, Hendon FC, St Albans City and Inter Milan - which came from David Beckham - and on the back are photos of the challenge.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption David Beckham gives five-year-old fundraiser "amazing" video message

About three quarters of the 100th mile was completed on her usual route near her home, with the last quarter taking place at the Letchworth hospice, which was set to lose about £25,000 a week after the cancellation of events due to the pandemic.

Image copyright Faye Allinson Image caption Betty-Leigh began her fundraising in an Arsenal shirt as a homage to her grandfather Ian Allinson

Mrs Allinson said: "We're all really quite emotional today and so proud, really proud.

"The £25,000 was her dream target as that's what they stood to lose every week, but remember, that's only a week's funding, we will definitely keep the fundraising page open for a while.

"Her grandmother is over the moon, it's special for her as it's her place of work and she sees everything first hand."

Betty-Leigh said: "This is the best day of my life."

Garden House Hospice said staff were "bursting with pride".

On its Facebook page it said: "This incredible amount is what we're losing each week due to Covid-19 and will help us to continue to care through the pandemic."