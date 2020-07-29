Image copyright Ebonie Gooding Image caption Performers dressed as paw patrol characters say they were racially and physically abused at a child's party

Entertainers dressed as Paw Patrol characters say they were assaulted and racially abused at a child's party.

The three women were left "traumatised" by the party at a caravan park in Gypsy Lane, Little Billington, on Sunday, they said.

Children as young as five punched them and shouted racial slurs and parents prevented them leaving the site, they claimed.

Bedfordshire Police were called to the site and and are now investigating.

Ebonie Gooding, 28, who co-runs Meet and Greet Events and was one of the entertainers, said: "We are all just quite traumatised by the situation."

Ms Gooding from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, said children aged between five and seven punched and kicked them and shouted racial slurs.

"They were swinging me around and punching me, grabbing me by my back pack and kicking me," she said.

Image copyright Ebonie Gooding Image caption Ebonie Gooding, says she and two other performers have been left "traumatised"

Her cousin Rosie Trumpet, 31, was punched so hard the head of her costume fell off, she said.

"We were quite distressed, the kids were really rough. We'd asked if they [parents] could try and calm them down and ask them to be more careful, they were calling us racial names which was quite uncomfortable."

Ms Gooding said the trio had to return to their car to escape but said they were prevented from leaving the site, so called 999.

"I feel sad and stressed. My son is five, if he was to say that about another race I'd be so embarrassed but to them it was fine, they were just laughing and not telling them off. It's just shocking, " she said.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: "Eight police officers in total attended and escorted a number of people off the premises.

"Subsequent investigations have been launched into allegations of criminal damage, assault, threats to cause criminal damage and a public order offence."