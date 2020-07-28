Image copyright Google Image caption Michael Bates and Donna Hicklin both died when they were hit from behind by a car, allegedly driven by 23-year-old Chloe Richards

A man and woman riding a horse and trap were "thrown into the air" and "didn't stand a chance" when a car hit them from behind, a court heard.

Michael Bates, 41, and Donna Hicklin, 20, died in the Hertfordshire crash that also killed the horse.

Chloe Richards, 23, on trial at Luton Crown Court, denies two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Ms Richards had caused the crash on Lieutenant Ellis Way in Waltham Cross, on 1 October 2018, the court heard.

She was driving home from work in her Mazda at about 19:10 BST when she moved into the inside lane of the dual carriageway to avoid slowing traffic ahead, the jury was told.

It is alleged she ploughed into the rear of the horse and trap at 51mph (82km/h) without braking.

"Michael Bates and Donna Hicklin really didn't stand a chance," prosecutor Neil King said.

"They and the horse were thrown into the air."

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The trial is taking place at Luton Crown Court

Mr Bates, from Potters Bar, in Hertfordshire, had been driving the trap and Miss Hicklin, from Enfield, north London, had been sitting beside him.

"Their deaths were caused by Chloe Richards' dangerous driving," Mr King told the jury.

He said other drivers had described her sounding her horn, tailgating vehicles and swearing at motorists who "had had the temerity to slow her down".

Mr King told the jury: "You will be sure she was a woman in a hurry."

Witness Ahmet Retvan told the court he had moved to the right-hand lane when he saw the horse and trap in the lane ahead, then saw a car go past him on the inside and crash into it.

'Tragic accident'

He said he saw Mr Bates, Miss Hicklin and the horse "fly up into the air like a firework" before falling to the ground.

When she was interviewed by police, Ms Richards said she had manoeuvred carefully into the left hand lane because she thought the traffic in front had slowed to turn right at a roundabout, Mr King said.

"She said she didn't see, and couldn't have seen the horse and trap until it was too late," he said, adding the defendant claimed it had been a tragic accident that she "couldn't avoid".

The trial continues.