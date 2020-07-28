Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The seven women posed for photographs outside Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court

A group of environmental campaigners who are accused of trying to stop a tree being chopped down to make way for HS2 have denied trespassing.

The women, who dubbed themselves "7 Sisters", were accused of preventing contractors working at Poor's Piece in Steeple Claydon, Buckinghamshire.

The group claim the 200-year-old oak tree, which is still standing, is home to species such as bats and red kites.

They denied aggravated trespass and were bailed to face trial in January.

Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court was told that 30 police officers were sent to the camp set up next to the tree and that the women were held in cells for 12 hours after being arrested.

The defendants are Miriam Instone, 22, Mina Jaf, 23, Jessica Walker, 29 and Samantha Smithson, 38, all of Poor's Piece, Steeple Claydon, Buckinghamshire

Also accused are Imogen May, 48, of High Street, Crediton, Devon, Morgana Donfrancesco, 29, of Emlyn Road, Bristol, and Michelle MacDonagh, 33, whose address was not disclosed.

All seven women denied aggravated trespass and a second charge of hiding or obstructing tools on a property under the Trade Union and Labour Relations Act.

A trial is due to start on 25 January.

In February, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that the controversial high-speed rail link would be built.

The first phase of HS2 will travel between London and Birmingham with a second phase going to Manchester and Leeds.