The boy was trapped for about 30 minutes

A teenage boy has been rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in a baby swing in a park.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to help the 14-year-old at Wigmore Park in Luton on Sunday.

He had been stuck for about 30 minutes before a crew from Stopsley lifted him out uninjured.

Posting on Twitter, Bedfordshire Fire Control said: "Please remind your teenagers they are called 'baby' swings for a reason!"

