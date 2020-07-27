Beds, Herts & Bucks

Luton boy, 14, rescued from Wigmore Park baby swing

  • 27 July 2020
Swings at Wigmore Park Image copyright Google
Image caption The boy was trapped for about 30 minutes

A teenage boy has been rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in a baby swing in a park.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to help the 14-year-old at Wigmore Park in Luton on Sunday.

He had been stuck for about 30 minutes before a crew from Stopsley lifted him out uninjured.

Posting on Twitter, Bedfordshire Fire Control said: "Please remind your teenagers they are called 'baby' swings for a reason!"

