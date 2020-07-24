Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Police said Jacek Tchorzewski "had some of the most severe types of images on his phone"

A "disturbed" teenager in prison for terror offences has been sentenced for possessing indecent images of a child.

Jacek Tchorzewski, 19, formerly of High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was found to have "abhorrent images" on his devices.

He was sentenced to eight months in prison, running alongside the four-year term he was given in September after he was caught with terrorist material.

Tchorzewski admitted three counts of possessing indecent images of a child.

The Polish national also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing extreme pornographic image/images at Harrow Crown Court on Wednesday.

He will be on the sex offenders' register for 10 years.

Commander Richard Smith, head of the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command, said Tchorzewski "had some of the most severe types of images on his phone".

Image copyright LDN Image caption Jacek Tchorzewski was stopped at Luton Airport with terrorism guides

In February 2019, officers from the Eastern Region Specialist Operation Unit Counter Terrorism Policing stopped the teenager at Luton Airport before he could board a flight to Poland.

Terrorist material, including guides on bomb making and gun production, were found on his devices and he had also "downloaded an array of extreme right-wing material which praised Hitler, neo-Nazism and Satanism", police said.

The documents featured anti-Semitic sentiments and called for genocide.

Tchorzewski pleaded guilty to 10 counts of possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism at the Old Bailey in June 2019.

Det Insp Andy Waldie said: "The latest offences make it clear that Tchorzewski not only had a warped terrorist mindset but also represented a real danger to the public in other ways.

"The abhorrent images found on his devices yet again indicate he is a disturbed individual."