Image caption There are still concerns over recent high infection rates in Bedford

Leisure centres in Bedford will remain shut because of recent high Covid-19 infection rates.

In June, the town had England's sixth-highest infection rate but while rates are declining, the latest figures show twice as many cases as the previous week.

The council said the decision was due to indoor facilities being "more susceptible to the virus being spread".

It said they would reopen when they are "safe and viable".

Last month, the town's Liberal Democrat mayor, Dave Hodgson, issued a "stay-home" call, despite national lockdown restrictions easing.

Public Health England figures showed there had been 31-45 cases per 100,000 of the population during the first week of June, putting them among the highest local authority areas in the country.

A report in July said there was "no single reason" for the high rate but cited overcrowding and a high density of care homes among the factors.

Latest figures show just under 15 cases per 100,000 people in the week up to 19 July, but twice the rate as the week before.

Analysis

Daniel Wainwright - BBC England Data Unit

Bedford recorded 25 new cases of coronavirus in the week to 19 July, twice as many as the week before.

This is still down on recent previous weeks, but health bosses will want to make sure it does not continue to rise. Public Health England data shows 36 cases recorded in both the last week of June and first week of July compared with 81 in the week to 21 June.

Its rate by population in the week to 19 July was just under 15 cases per 100,000 people. This was twice the rate of the week before, but still down on a month ago.

In the week to 21 June there were 47.2 cases per 100,000 people.

As of last Sunday, Bedford was 30th out of more than 300 local authority areas in England for new cases but data is revised daily as more test results are added to the past few days' figures.

Bedford Borough Council said that together with Fusion Lifestyle, the organisation which runs its leisure venues, it had been following national guidance regarding leisure facilities and reopened Mowsbury Golf Club in May.

"However, with the infection rate having been higher locally than in other places, indoor leisure facilities will not be opening on 25 July," a statement said.

It said the decision, which includes Robinson Pool, Kempston Pool, Oasis Leisure Pool, and the John Bunyan Centre, will be kept under review.

Councillor Doug McMurdo said: "We know leisure facilities are really important for health and wellbeing and we are working to open again as soon as they are safe and viable.

"The safety of residents, staff and visitors to our leisure facilities is our priority and we are working on plans to reopen when it is safe to do so and in line with national guidance."