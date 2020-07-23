Image copyright Geograph/Jack Hill Image caption Council leader David Williams said the authority had commissioned consultants to look at options for "structural reform"

Replacing Hertfordshire's district and borough councils with a single unitary council might save up to £142m per year, the council leader has said.

David Williams has revealed Hertfordshire County Council has commissioned consultants to look at options for "structural reform".

The Conservative county councillor said a single authority could deliver "improved and more efficient services".

Leaders of the 10 other councils have vowed to oppose the plans.

'Substantial savings'

Under the existing two-tier system, district and borough councils provide the county's 1.2m residents with services such as refuse collection and housing, while Hertfordshire County Council oversees services such as education, social care and highways.

Mr Williams told a full county council meeting this system led to "cost, complexity and overlap".

"We can deliver improved and more efficient services, joining up agendas, such as social care and housing, that at present require 10 different sets of relationships to be developed," he said.

"We know that structural reform could also result in substantial savings for the public purse, placing Hertfordshire in a more secure situation in the face of an uncertain financial outlook."

'Too large and remote'

Figures released from an initial analysis, also show splitting the county into two unitary authorities, could save up to £105m per year.

"We are just at the start of those considerations and look forward to working with all councils and partners in Hertfordshire to assess options to identify the best way forward," he said.

Council leaders, from all political parties, have published a joint statement opposing any move towards a unitary authority.

They said it would be "too large and remote to support local communities and residents" and also pointed out the poor timing of the proposal given the "need to ensure there is an absolute focus on supporting communities and businesses to recover from the devastating effects of Covid-19".

Authorities such as Durham and Buckinghamshire have already established unitary councils, while Northamptonshire County Council is due to be replaced by two new unitary authorities in April 2021, although plans may be "scaled back" due to the coronavirus pandemic.