Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Residents living in the LU4 area have been encouraged to get tested even if they are not showing symptoms

Residents in parts of Luton are being urged to get tested for coronavirus due to a rise in cases in the town.

Luton Borough Council sent an "urgent message" to people living in LU4 postcode areas.

BBC analysis of government data shows the borough had the sixth-highest infection rate of any local authority in England in the week to 17 July.

The council asked residents to "protect yourself and your family by booking a test even if you don't have symptoms".

A "special" testing facility will be operating at Downside Primary School on Thursday and Friday.

The Labour-run authority would like all people living in the postcodes LU4 8LP, LU4 8LR, LU4 8LS, LU4 8LT, LU4 8LU, LU4 8LX, LU4 8NU and LU4 8PF, all in the Selbourne Road area, to be tested.

In figures recorded for the week to 17 July, there were 76 positive test results in the town - a rise from 43 in the previous week.