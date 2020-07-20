Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption An officer arresting a boy in Hatfield says 'I'll smash your face in'

Video footage has emerged of a teenager being told "let go of my hand or I'll smash your face in" by a police officer while being arrested.

The sixteen-year-old boy was pinned to the ground by police during the arrest in Hatfield, Hertfordshire on 14 July.

Hertfordshire Police said the matter had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The mother of the boy, who was released under investigation, said the arrest showed police had used "brutal force".

Police said the boy was "acting suspiciously" and fled before officers then pursued and arrested him.

The force said he was arrested on suspicion of drug possession with intent to supply, and assaulting a police officer with intent to resist arrest, before being released.

'Racially motivated'

The mother said her son, who is of mixed race, was with two friends - a black boy and a white girl - at the time of his arrest.

"The police officers pulled up next to all three of the children, they separated both the black boys and all my son heard was: 'We're cuffing him,'" she said.

"I can't see how you can stop two black children and let the white girl with blonde hair just walk away."

Image copyright Contributed Image caption The arrest of the boy in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, has been referred to the police watchdog

She said she believed there was a "racially-motivated" element to the incident.

On the level of force the officers had used, she said: "All I can explain it as is brutal force on a child."

An IOPC spokeswoman said: "We received a referral from Hertfordshire Constabulary on 17 July. We are assessing it to determine if IOPC involvement in any investigation is required."