Capt Sir Tom Moore knighted in 'unique' ceremony

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Capt Sir Tom said it was "the most special of days for me"

Captain Sir Tom Moore has been knighted in the Queen's first official engagement in person since lockdown.

The investiture to honour the 100-year-old, who raised more than £32m for NHS charities, was staged in a "unique ceremony" at Windsor Castle.

He has been recognised for walking more than 100 laps of his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire.

Capt Sir Tom, originally from Keighley, West Yorkshire, said it was "the most special of days for me".

The Queen personally praised Capt Sir Tom, telling him: "Thank you so much, an amazing amount of money you raised."

In May, Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a special nomination for the war veteran to be knighted.

Buckingham Palace believes it is the first time the ceremony has been held in the strictly socially distanced format.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Queen spent about five minutes speaking to Capt Sir Tom and his family

The Queen used the sword that belonged to her father, George VI, to bestow the insignia of Knight Bachelor upon Sir Tom.

Her arrival was announced by the sound of bagpipes played by the Queen's Piper, Pipe Major Richard Grisdale, of The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Earlier, Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh and other close family attended the unannounced wedding of their granddaughter Princess Beatrice to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a nearby chapel.