Image copyright Wycombe Wanderers FC Image caption "Loyal supporter" Mark Bird had been at the 2015 League Two play-off final with his son Luke, when Wycombe lost to Southend on penalties

A Wycombe Wanderers fan who won the play-off final match ball is donating it to charity in memory of another fan who died after collapsing at a match.

Alex Broom wants to help Thames Valley Air Ambulance, which landed on the pitch at Adams Park in High Wycombe in January to treat Mark Bird.

Mr Bird, 62, died from a heart attack after being taken ill before the League One match with Blackpool.

Mr Broom, from Thame, said he was "trying to do a nice thing".

Wycombe Wanderers won promotion to the English Championship on Monday, after securing a 2-1 win against Oxford at Wembley.

Chairboys fan Mr Bird was taken ill before the game earlier in the season, and was treated there before being taken to Wexham Park Hospital.

An air ambulance landed on the pitch but he was taken to hospital by road and died later in the evening.

The club later dedicated the 2-1 win to the father and grandfather.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A Thames Valley Air Ambulance landed on the pitch at Adams Park

Mr Broom, who did not know Mr Bird personally, won the official Sky Bet League One play-off final ball in a draw on Wednesday and said he would get it signed by the team so it could be auctioned or raffled.

"I heard that the air ambulance did a fantastic job coming and trying to save him," he said.

"Even if they just save one life in the future, that's better than me just having a match ball sat around in my house for the next 20-odd years."

Mr Bird's son and daughter, Luke and Lauren, said they had messaged Mr Broom to say how much the gesture meant to them.

Luke Bird said: "What can you say when your dad passed away six months ago and people are still thinking of him?

"There are lots of fans who have lost their lives during the year and to pick him is just mind blowing."