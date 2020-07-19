Image copyright SGRS Image caption The food was prepared at the Sri Guru Ravidass Sabha and Community Centre on Guru Ravidass Lane, Bedford

A faith group that has made more than more than 18,000 meals for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic has been praised as "selfless".

The Sri Guru Ravidass Sabha group in Bedford started cooking for NHS, police, and care home staff in April.

It has now stopped making dinners for key workers, but will continue to cook for homeless and vulnerable people.

Group president Jaswinder Kumar said it had been "tiring" but they had been "happy to help".

Image copyright SGRS Image caption The group's president Jaswinder Kumar has worked full-time as a postman as well as volunteering to deliver food

When the country went into lockdown, the group started by making 100 meals a day for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) in Bedford and Kempston.

It then increased to providing food for care home staff and homeless people, as well those who were vulnerable and self-isolating.

The group received £13,000 in grants and public donations and also used some of its own funds to pay for the meals.

Image copyright SGRS Image caption The vegetarian food was paid for by the religious charity and donations from members of the public

Mr Kumar, who is a full-time postman, said his team of 10 volunteers "have done a fantastic job, but we didn't think we would be doing it for so long".

"We have all got a little bit tired, but you get excited when you can help others," he said.

The group is now preparing food every other day, but if a second spike comes, volunteers will increase their workload.

Image copyright SGRS Image caption Food parcels including curries, salads and pastas were regularly delivered to workers at Bedford Hospital

Image copyright SGRS Image caption Bedfordshire Police said a "big thank you" to all the volunteers who delivered food whilst their canteens were closed

A spokeswoman for Herts Urgent Care, which provides the NHS 111 phone service in Bedfordshire, said: "It was amazing how the group looked after us, it was such a generous gesture and the food was incredibly tasty as well."

Emma Freda, from Healthwatch Bedford Borough, said: "For SGRS to have just reached over 100 days delivering hot meals to those in need shows how dedicated and selfless they truly are.

"It should be a lesson to us all."

Image copyright SGRS Image caption The food was gratefully received by key workers across Bedfordshire for 95 days

