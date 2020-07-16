Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Jefferey Wiafe was stabbed in the chest

An alleged drug dealer was heard to say "I'm done, I'm done" after being fatally stabbed on New Year's Eve, a court has heard.

Tyriq Alowooja and Brooke Turrell, both aged 20, from Milton Keynes, have denied killing Jefferey Wiafe, 22, who was stabbed in Carradine Crescent on 31 December.

Mr Wiafe was in his car on the phone to friend Ezra Forde when he was attacked.

Mr Forde said he spoke "in a panicked voice" before the phone went dead.

Steven Perian QC, prosecuting, told Luton Crown Court it was believed another "dealer", Mr Alowooja, of Vellan Avenue, Fishermead, carried out the stabbing, assisted by his girlfriend Brooke Turrell, who had driven her co-defendant to the Oxley Park Estate.

Both pleaded not guilty to murder at the start of the trial. Ms Turrell, of Stratford Road, Wolverton, also denied assisting an offender.

The jury heard Mr Wiafe had driven onto the estate to collect drugs that were being stored for him in a flat in Carradine Crescent, when at about 15:30 GMT residents heard shouting.

One said he saw neighbours carrying out first aid to a man on the ground, whom he had previously seen doing a drug deal, the prosecution said.

Mr Perian said that, at the time, Mr Wiafe had been on the phone to Mr Forde, talking about plans for New Year's Eve, when after about five minutes, the friend heard Mr Wiafe say, "I see Brooklyn Turrell".

Mr Forde said the pair stopped talking, but stayed connected.

"He heard Jefferey Wiafe say in a panicked voice, 'Bro I'm done, I'm done'," Mr Perian said, before the phone went dead, and when Mr Forde tried to call back it went straight to voicemail.

The jury was told a forensic scientist found a "drip trail" of blood from the rear of the driver's side of Mr Wiafe's car to the entrance steps of the block of flats.

Ms Terrell admitted to a friend that she drove Mr Alowooja to the estate, witnessed the altercation, and then drove him to a lake to dispose of his clothes and a knife, the court heard.

Mr Alowooja has also admitted to disposing of the items, Mr Perian said.

The trial continues.