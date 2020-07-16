Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption More than 100 bikes were found at a property in Bedford, police said

A police force said it had been "overwhelmed" by the number of calls from the public after more than 100 bicycles were discovered at a property.

Bedfordshire Police said officers acting on a tip-off attended a Bedford address and found a "significant" number of cycles.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

Police are asking anyone who has recently had a bike stolen to email then instead of telephoning.

Police investigated after a member of the public contacted them on 2 July "reporting a stolen bicycle being advertised for sale via social media".

Officers attended the property and found "in excess of 100 bikes", it said.

PC Jade Kilbey said: "The number of bicycles we have recovered is significant and it would be great to be able to reunite some of them with their rightful owners."

She is asking people to contact her with the "make, model, colour and serial number of their bike, along with any other distinguishing features".

The force said: "Please do not call 101, as we are dealing with an overwhelming number of calls in relation to this.

"Please be patient whilst we investigate each report."

The man, has been released under investigation, while the force continues its inquiries.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk