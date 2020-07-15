Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Wojciech Bukowski did not apply his brakes into he hit the back of the stationary vehicle

A lorry driver who drove into the back of a vehicle which had broken down on the M1, killing a passenger, has been jailed.

Wojciech Bukowski admitted causing the death of Zahir Ahmed, 19, by dangerous driving.

The 65-year-old, from Poland, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court to four years and eight months in jail.

Bedfordshire Police said: "This was an extremely sad incident that could have been avoided."

Four other passengers were injured when Bukowski's lorry hit a Kia Sedona on the southbound carriageway of the motorway at Junction 11a near Dunstable on 1 December.

The injured men were Ayush Akaria, 20, who suffered a traumatic brain injury and fractured skull; Shajhi Shivan, 22, who suffered a bleed to the brain and spinal injury; Shezan Mohammed, 27, who almost had to have a leg amputated; and Mohammed Bhamia, 20, who suffered a broken right femur and lung damage.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The crash happened near junction 11a of the M1 in Bedfordshire

At a previous hearing, Bukowski pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and four counts of causing serious injury.

Prosecutor Peter Shaw told the court the Kia had been travelling on the M1 at 15:10 GMT when it lost power.

The car's driver managed to park safely close to the hard shoulder, which was being used as an active lane.

As he rejoined the motorway, the car lost power again and came to a halt.

The court heard he had told police "everyone in the car was screaming" and he saw a lorry coming straight at them.

"When it got real close I just shut my eyes," he said.

Crash investigators found Bukowski was driving at 56 mph and had not applied the brakes until he hit the car, despite having eight to 10 seconds to do so.

Judge Mark Bishop heard other motorists had driven round the Kia.