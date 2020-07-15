Image copyright PA Media Image caption Capt Sir Tom initially set out to raise £1,000 for the NHS

Captain Sir Tom Moore is to receive his knighthood from the Queen in his own personal ceremony.

The event to honour the 100-year-old, who raised more than £32m for NHS charities, will take place at Windsor Castle on Friday.

In May, Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a special nomination for the war veteran to be knighted.

People have been asked not to go to Windsor and there will be no viewpoint available to watch the ceremony.

Royal investitures were put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic with those scheduled to take place at Buckingham Palace and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in June and July postponed.

However, the Queen, who has been staying at Windsor during the lockdown, will carry out the official engagement in person.

Image copyright Bedford School Image caption Benjie Ingram-Moore with a photo of the thousands of birthday cards his grandfather received

Capt Sir Tom, who was given the honorary title of colonel on his 100th birthday, had initially set out to raise £1,000 for NHS charities by walking laps of the 82ft (25m) loop in his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire.

But he eventually raised £32,794,701 from more than one and a half million supporters.

Capt Sir Tom will travel to the Berkshire royal residence with members of his family.

The Queen will use the sword that belonged to her father, George VI, and will present him with the insignia of Knight Bachelor.

On Saturday, David Beckham paid a visit to Capt Sir Tom as he was named the first member of the Lionhearts squad of heroes.

The Football Association scheme aims to "pay homage to inspirational" figures.

Former England skipper Beckham made the trip to Capt Sir Tom's home to hand over a framed football shirt and to say thank you.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk