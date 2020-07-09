Sundon Pits: Man falls 100ft down disused chalk quarry
A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after falling 100ft (30m) down a disused quarry
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said a rope system was used to hoist the man from Sundon Pits, near Luton, on Wednesday evening.
An ambulance, two rapid response vehicles, four Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were despatched.
The man was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge.
The mobile location app, what3words was used to find the injured person and "saved a lot of time trying to locate the casualty in such a large area", the fire service said.
The old chalk quarry is known as a "hotspot" for off-road bikers and anti-social behaviour, police have said.
The sprawling site, which forms part of the Chiltern Way footpath, was designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest in 1989.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk