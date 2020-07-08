Image copyright Google Image caption Jardine Motors could close offices in Colchester and Milton Keynes under plans to mitigate the impact of coronavirus

A luxury car dealership could have to close its head office due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jardine Motors Group said it was considering new ways of working which could result in the closure of its Colchester head office and a satellite office in Milton Keynes.

The company refused to say how many jobs would be at risk.

It said it had made the "difficult decision" to review its structure due to the impact of Covid-19.

The company said car dealerships would not be closing as part of the plans.

Jardine operates across the UK and represents brands including Ferrari, Aston Martin, Audi, Land Rover and McLaren.

Chief executive Neil Williamson said the company had entered into a period of consultation brought on by "the well documented impact that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the automotive industry and UK business".

He said "new ways of working for regional and head office teams - either in one of our existing locations or working from home" were being considered.

The proposals "would potentially mean we would no longer require the use of our head office in Colchester and a satellite office in Milton Keynes", Mr Williamson said.

He added the company's "single goal is to ensure we safeguard as many jobs as we can and as a result ensure the longevity of the business".

