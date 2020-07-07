Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was attacked while walking her dog between Henge Way, pictured, and Spinney Road in Luton

A woman in her 70s was robbed while out walking for the first time in three months after spending time shielding herself from the coronavirus.

The victim was walking her dog in a wooded walkway dividing Henge Way and Spinney Road in Luton when she was attacked.

A man approached her on a bike, punched her and pushed her to the ground, before stealing her handbag.

Bedfordshire Police called the incident "terrifying".

The incident took place on Wednesday 1 July at about 19:50 BST.

The man is described as black, of medium build and about 5ft 6ins tall. He was wearing a navy blue hoodie with the hood up and tied around his face.