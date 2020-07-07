Image copyright Gina Korchak Image caption Mrs Korchak was joined by three other people for her first walk on 8 June, growing to 75 for Tuesday's final walk.

A woman says she wants to "keep the conversation going" on anti-racism after completing a month-long walking challenge in her "lovely but not very diverse town".

Gina Korchak, 45, from Harpenden, Hertfordshire, pledged to walk around Rothamsted Park for 30 days in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Mrs Korchak was joined by three other people for her first walk on 8 June, growing to 75 for Tuesday's final walk.

She called it "incredibly moving".

Mrs Korchak was inspired to act following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes in the US city of Minneapolis on 25 May.

His death sparked a wave of global Black Lives Matter protests, including in the UK.

Image copyright Gina Korchak Image caption Gina Korchak (pictured right, holding banner) said she wanted to "keep the conversation going" on anti-racism

"I just felt compelled to stand up in my lovely but not very diverse town to be loud about the fact I am anti-racist," said Mrs Korchak.

"Recent events had really moved me, I realised it's not enough to be quietly at home against racism.

"I think in any situation of inequality it's the people in the majority that can make the most changes."

Image copyright Gina Korchak Image caption The walks have so far raised more than £900 for the Black Lives Matter Foundation

Mrs Korchak said the walks had begun every day at 07:30 BST and that after a couple of weeks she was joined by 30-40 people before 75 completed the final walk.

The last walk started with eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence - the amount of time Mr Floyd was alleged to be on the ground under the control of police in Minneapolis.

She has so far raised more than £900 for the Black Lives Matter Foundation.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Four numbers that explain impact of George Floyd

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk