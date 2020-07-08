Image copyright MILES GOLDING Image caption Miles Golding found his stem cell treatment for myeloma postponed

A musician whose cancer treatment was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic says he fears any second wave will jeopardise his recovery.

Miles Golding, 68, a founding member of Seventies group Split Enz, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in October 2019.

He had to endure two extra months of "holding chemo" while a stem cell transplant was postponed in April.

"It is a constant source of anxiety lurking in the background," he said.

The father-of-three, who lives in Harpenden, Hertfordshire, has spent the entire period of lockdown shielding, but said he was "very fortunate to have a garden to escape to".

His fears come as a BBC Panorama investigation revealed how Covid-19 has impacted on cancer care, with 35,000 excess deaths expected within a year.

Mr Golding is hoping to resume the next stage of his cancer treatment in the coming weeks

Professor Mark Lawler, of the Health Data Research Hub for Cancer, described the findings as "very worrying".

Australian-born Mr Golding is a renowned classical and rock violinist, who has worked with the Royal Philharmonic and BBC Symphony Orchestras.

He was a founding member of New Zealand band Split Enz before it became Crowded House.

'Biggest anxiety'

Mr Golding began a five-month course of chemotherapy after his diagnosis, followed by a "washout month" in mid-March - "before coronavirus hit".

"Everything was cancelled," he said.

"I had hoped to have the stem cells harvested by now and transplanted back in - that's the serious bit.

"I fear my poor old stem cells are languishing in a freezer. With the easing of lockdown, my biggest anxiety now is that a second wave will delay things further."

He is hoping to resume stem cell treatment at University College Hospital in London on 16 July, "fingers crossed".

The cancer has affected his spine and means standing - and playing the violin - are increasingly difficult.

"I was in agonising pain to begin with but now it's constant discomfort with the bone pain this generates," he said.

"On the bright side, if it all goes well and they can fix my damaged vertebrae, I might be back playing by next July or August.

"There are dark times, but you have to be as positive as you can."