Image copyright Faye Allinson Image caption Football shirts from across the UK, including East Fife, Liverpool and Chalfont St Peter, have been donated for her to wear during her efforts

A five-year-old girl who has raised more than £21,000 by cycling a mile a day during the coronavirus pandemic says she wants to make it to 100 days.

Betty-Leigh Allinson, from Codicote, Hertfordshire, wanted to help the hospice where her grandmother works after learning to ride in lockdown.

Footballer David Beckham told her in May she was "so, so amazing".

"I feel so good about all the money I've raised and am a bit tired," she said.

Betty-Leigh, who is the granddaughter of former Arsenal midfielder Ian Allinson, started fundraising in April with £7 she had saved for a trip to Disneyland.

Her mother, Faye Allinson, said the response had been "quite incredible".

Image copyright Faye Allinson Image caption Betty-Leigh has recently returned to school and is completing her mile when she gets home

The money will go to Garden House Hospice Care which was set to lose about £25,000 a week after the cancellation of events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Her trip to Euro Disney had been cancelled and she was really upset, so to turn the negative into a positive we said 'let's help nanny'," Mrs Allinson said.

"We set the original target at £500 and it just took off... It's been really shocking, we really didn't expect it."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption David Beckham gives five-year-old fundraiser 'amazing' video message

Football shirts from across the UK have been donated to Betty-Leigh who wears a different one every day.

The theme was inspired by grandfather Ian, who now manages St Albans City FC, and her father Lee, who is in charge of Hendon Town.

"The football community has been incredible, they've really pulled together wanting to help and her grandad is so proud of her," Mrs Allinson said.

Image copyright Faye Allinson Image caption Betty-Leigh also keeps it local with Chesham United and Stevenage Borough shirts

Sunday sees her 75th outing, and her mother said "she wants to get to 100 days".

Her mother said: "I'm so shocked by her, she just isn't giving up.

"She had five falls in one day once, and finished her mile bleeding and crying but she said she had to finish."

Beth Power from Garden House Hospice said: "We can't thank her enough, she's so inspirational, every penny will go towards local people so what she's doing directly impacts local families in our care."

Image copyright Faye Allinson Image caption Betty-Leigh began her fundraising in an Arsenal shirt as a homage to grandfather Ian Allinson

