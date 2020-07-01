Image copyright Magpas Image caption The crash happened on Monkswood Way

Two men accused of causing serious injury at a "car cruise" event where 19 people were hurt have appeared in court.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Monkswood Way, Stevenage, at 21:45 BST on 18 July last year.

Dominic Brown and Julian Castano-Perez, both 21, face eight counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The are also charged with 11 counts of wanton or furious driving, Stevenage Magistrates' Court heard.

Mr Brown, of Park Street Lane, St Albans, and Mr Castano-Perez, 21, of Fitzwalter Place, Dunmow, Essex, will next appear at St Albans Crown Court on 3 August.

