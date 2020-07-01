Image copyright Hayers Family Image caption Vienna Hayers, 12, suffered a "very bad injury" to her arm after performing a flip on a trampoline

A 12-year-old girl has had her hand amputated after a "freak accident" on a trampoline.

Vienna Hayers from Bedford suffered an injury to her arm which meant blood could not flow to her hand after performing a flip on 10 June.

The dance student underwent several operations in a bid to save her hand before the amputation.

Two crowdfunding pages raised more than £12,000 which her family said would be used for adaptations she will need.

Image copyright Hayers Family Image caption Due to coronavirus hospital visits have been limited and only Vienna's parents have been able to see her

Vienna's mum Michelle Hayers described the past few weeks as a "rollercoaster".

"Just one freak accident changes your whole life," she said.

"On 10 June she was on the trampoline and did a flip and she landed very badly and her arm took the full impact.

"We went to Bedford Hospital A&E and they could tell right away it was a very bad injury.

"For some reason her body wasn't allowing blood to flow to her hand. She had several operations there before being transferred to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

"They did everything they could to save her hand but it wasn't enough. They had to amputate her right hand and the lower part of her arm."

Image copyright Hayers Family Image caption Vienna is looking forward to being able to go back to dance classes after she has recovered from surgery

Mrs Hayers said Vienna's passion was dance and before lockdown she was doing 12 classes a week.

"She's determined this will not stop her and she wants to get back to dance," she said.

Mrs Hayers said the money raised from the crowdfunding pages would be used to pay for adaptations, gym equipment to help with rehabilitation and things to support Vienna's wellbeing.

"She's right hand dominant so she will have to get used to using her left hand for now but she's hoping to go down the prosthetic route and the money will really be able to help."