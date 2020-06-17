Image copyright sbna Image caption Luton's Labour council accused the government of taking a "stance of indifference" on its finances

A council said it was proposing cuts to front-line services to avoid bankruptcy due to the impact of Covid-19, unless the government could bail it out.

Luton Borough Council said its income from Luton Airport "has all but dried up". It faced a £50m shortfall and needed to save nearly £22m.

Without "adequate emergency funding" the authority "will be forced to implement extreme savings", it said.

The BBC has asked the local government department for comment.

One of Bedfordshire's Conservative MPs has said the council had "more than enough money to plug its gap" and could sell some of its stake in the airport

As the majority shareholder in Luton Airport, the council usually benefits from an annual dividend of about £27m, but it said with aviation at a virtual standstill since March, it had been placed "in the painful situation of having to propose severe cuts to a number of key front-line services".

'Deaf ears'

The proposals include stopping the school meals service, reductions in highways maintenance, charging for green waste collection and reduced funding for adult social care and mental health support services.

They also include the loss of at least 365 posts, but they would also be scrapping vacant posts and offering voluntary redundancies.

The council has received £11.2m in emergency government funding, but as well as the airport money, other income streams "have also been hard hit", so it has asked the government for a further £50m in emergency funds.

Labour council leader Hazel Simmons said: "The council has repeatedly called on central government to provide adequate emergency funding, but so far these pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

"If they continue to adopt this stance of indifference we will be forced to implement extreme savings measures to avoid the possibility of bankruptcy, which itself would have an even more destructive impact on services."

The MP for North East Bedfordshire, Richard Fuller said last month that the council should sell 25% of the airport which would provide it with "more than enough money to plug its gap" and the government had every reason to refuse to bail it out.

He said it had used its airport income to "cover additional annual expenditure" while other councils "relied on local rates, council taxes and central government funding" to provide services.

"Councils should be treated on an equivalent basis in meeting their additional costs. Replacing money from commercial ventures should be excluded," he said.

The BBC has approached the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government for comment.