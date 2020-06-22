Coronavirus: Bletchley street unites for 70th wedding anniversary party
A street where neighbours got to know each other following VE Day celebrations has united to celebrate a couple's 70th wedding anniversary.
Residents of Arundel Grove in Bletchley, Buckinghamshire, have became "like family".
"Friendships have formed because of coronavirus and now we have a proper community," resident Karen Wyness said.
A surprise party was held at the weekend for Tony and Hilda Crook, who moved to the road 65 years ago.
Ms Wyness said hardly anyone on their street knew each other, but when a flyer was sent round asking people to mark VE Day on 8 May, a WhatsApp group was started after their socially-distancing street party was such a success.
"I now have a new family. There are 22 of us in the group and we are even making plans for each others' birthdays," she said.
When everyone found out that Tony, 91, and Hilda Crook, 88, were about to celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary, the street decided to throw another party.
The neighbours made food and clubbed together to buy a garden chair set with a special plaque for the couple.
Mr Crook said: "When we stepped outside our door, we could not believe our eyes. Thank you so much."
"We should always be friendly, kind to each other and let's carry this tradition on," he continued, with Mrs Crook adding "even when we are not here".
The couple were believed to be the first people to move onto the street in 1955.
"They were blown away. They said the day was better than what they experienced on their wedding day," Ms Wyness said.
