Image copyright Karen Wyness Image caption Tony and Hilda Crook said they had a fantastic day which left them "emotional and overwhelmed"

A street where neighbours got to know each other following VE Day celebrations has united to celebrate a couple's 70th wedding anniversary.

Residents of Arundel Grove in Bletchley, Buckinghamshire, have became "like family".

"Friendships have formed because of coronavirus and now we have a proper community," resident Karen Wyness said.

A surprise party was held at the weekend for Tony and Hilda Crook, who moved to the road 65 years ago.

Image copyright Contributed Image caption Tony and Hilda Crook were 21 and 18 when they were married on 17 June 1950

Ms Wyness said hardly anyone on their street knew each other, but when a flyer was sent round asking people to mark VE Day on 8 May, a WhatsApp group was started after their socially-distancing street party was such a success.

"I now have a new family. There are 22 of us in the group and we are even making plans for each others' birthdays," she said.

When everyone found out that Tony, 91, and Hilda Crook, 88, were about to celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary, the street decided to throw another party.

Image copyright Karen Wyness Image caption Hilda and Tony Crook said they have had their "ups and downs" during 70 years of marriage

The neighbours made food and clubbed together to buy a garden chair set with a special plaque for the couple.

Mr Crook said: "When we stepped outside our door, we could not believe our eyes. Thank you so much."

"We should always be friendly, kind to each other and let's carry this tradition on," he continued, with Mrs Crook adding "even when we are not here".

The couple were believed to be the first people to move onto the street in 1955.

"They were blown away. They said the day was better than what they experienced on their wedding day," Ms Wyness said.

Image copyright Karen Wyness Image caption The neighbours planned the anniversary party over several weeks and arrange for an ice cream truck to turn up

Image copyright Karen Wyness Image caption The street had a socially distanced conga on VE Day that Hilda Crook took part in

