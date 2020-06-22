Coronavirus: Cranfield University looks after 750 students in lockdown
A university that has closed to face-to-face teaching during the coronavirus lockdown is still looking after about 750 students on campus.
Half the 4,500 postgraduates at Cranfield University, Bedfordshire, are from abroad, and some were unable to go home when borders closed.
The university said its job was to make them "feel safe".
Esther Edun, 45, a researcher from Nigeria, said support during a stressful time had been "phenomenal".
All classes have been moved online.
Alison Whaley, director of student experience, said: "We want them to feel safe and taken care of.
"This means opened-up additional study areas, helping with IT issues, hosting webinars, giving access to the advice centre and counsellors, and dealing with them on a case-by-case basis."
As many students had to leave quickly, their belongings were left behind.
"We have been working out how to ship them as they can't easily return to us. Imagine the distress of leaving them in your room," she said.
Ms Edun is one of 100 students who live on campus with their families.
As president of the university's Christian Union, she is ensuring four meetings are being held every week, on Zoom.
She said time spent online was helping strengthen members' faith and resolve.
Jesus Ezquerro, 23, from Spain, said daily meetings with his supervisor were helping him "keep on track".
"Sometimes having someone to talk to and feel appreciated is enough," he said.
