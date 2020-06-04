Image copyright BEDFORDSHIRE POLICE Image caption David Weir is captured on CCTV setting fire to Mr Smith in the centre of Luton on 1 January

A man who set fire to a homeless man in an act of "premeditated ruthlessness" has been jailed for more than 10 years.

David Weir sprayed a flammable liquid over Thomas Smith as he sat outside a fast food restaurant in George Street, Luton, on New Year's Day.

Luton Crown Court was told Mr Smith was "engulfed in a ball of fire around his head and body".

He only survived the attack thanks to the "heroic actions of the public who rushed to help," police said.

The court heard Weir, 53, had returned to the town centre the day after he had been "floored" by Mr Smith in an argument, during which he was heard to say: "I'll be back".

He had been drinking heavily and knew Mr Smith would be "in his usual spot".

Image copyright BEDFORDSHIRE POLICE Image caption David Weir is captured on CCTV approaching Mr Smith in Luton seconds before setting him alight

Prosecutor Matthew Kirk told how Mr Smith, 30, found himself engulfed in a "ball of flames" and experiencing pain that was "unreal" before passers-by came to his aid.

He was treated at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital and transferred to a specialist burns unit.

The attack happened at 16:15 GMT and was captured on town centre CCTV cameras.

Image copyright BEDFORDSHIRE POLICE Image caption David Weir had been drinking heavily before the attack

In a statement provided to police shortly afterwards, Mr Smith said: "The level of violence and aggression was so extreme I am sure he intended to kill me."

Weir admitted grievous bodily harm with intent and assault on an emergency worker.

Sentencing, Judge Mark Bishop told him: "The public must be protected from you.

"By your actions you have shown yourself to be capable of callous, premeditated ruthlessness."

Weir was jailed for 10 years and six months, and will remain on licence until 2035.

Det Con Gary Hatton, of Bedfordshire Police, said: "His deliberate actions could have seriously endangered the life of this innocent man, who has luckily made a recovery.

"Without a doubt, the heroic actions from the members of the public who rushed to help the victim saved him from further harm."