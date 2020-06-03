Image copyright South Beds New Agency Image caption A storage reservoir in Aldenham almost ran empty, Affinity Water said

People have been urged to use water sparingly after a reservoir almost ran empty.

Residents in and around Watford, Hertfordshire, have been left without water or low pressure since Tuesday.

Affinity Water said the reservoir reached a low level "due to exceptionally high demand" brought on by warm weather and people being at home.

It has apologised to those impacted by the supply issue.

The company said households in the postcode areas WD6, WD23, WD25, HA3 and HA6 were still experiencing issues on Wednesday.

It said engineers were working in the area and bottled water was being delivered to vulnerable customers.

Affinity Water said on Twitter: "Our storage reservoir north of Watford has almost run empty due to the exceptionally high demand for water at present.

"We are responding to an extraordinary increase in demand as a result of extraordinary circumstances - the combination of the warm weather and with us all being at home."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk