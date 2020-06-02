Image copyright Google Image caption Adelie Foods was hit by a drop in the sandwich trade hit by the coronavirus lockdown measures

One of Britain's largest sandwich makers is ceasing trade with the loss of more than 2,000 jobs.

Adelie Foods, which has sites at Milton Keynes and Southall in west London, went into administration last week.

Administrators Deloitte announced that attempts to rescue the firm had failed and there would be 2,169 redundancies with 22 staff retained.

Deloitte said the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown had presented problems for sandwich sales.

Rob Harding, joint administrator at the firm, said: "Covid-19 has presented huge challenges to this business given the lockdown measures and associated impact on the 'food to go' sector. "

"It is with sadness that we now have to announce such a significant number of redundancies."