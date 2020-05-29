Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Abdorreza Sedghi was "devoted to his patients"

An Iranian doctor who joined a GP training scheme at an NHS hospital last summer has died with coronavirus.

Dr Abdorreza Sedghi, who had been working at the Lister Hospital, Stevenage, died on Wednesday night at the Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge.

Nick Carver, chief executive of East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, paid tribute to a "greatly valued colleague" who was "devoted to his patients".

"Abdy made a big impact with his charisma and personality," he said.

Mr Carver added: "As one team we offer our very sincere condolences to his family and friends and mourn the loss of a greatly valued colleague.

"We are providing support to our colleagues at this difficult time."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk