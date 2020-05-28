Image copyright DronePix Image caption A crowd gathered in Buckingham Park, Aylesbury, where the music video was being filmed

Rapper Sneakbo has apologised for filming a music video during lockdown, describing it as a "totally regrettable episode".

The 27-year-old was seen shooting the video in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, on Friday. A local resident said "up to 200 people" took part.

Sneakbo said on his Instagram page that he now realised "how irresponsible and thoughtless that was".

The artist said he would not shoot any more videos until lockdown was over.

A video message in which Sneakbo called on people to attend the shoot was shared on Instagram by another rapper.

One local resident, who did not wish to be named, said people were "really peeved" the rapper had come from London to film the video.

"It completely went against government guidelines," he said.

"There was probably 50 people there for the video, then about 20 residents came out and more people kept coming. It was up to about 200 people."

Thames Valley Police said officers spoke to those involved and "encouraged them to leave the area and to comply with social distancing guidelines"

In an Instagram post Sneakbo said he thought he would be able to "control the situation and keep everyone safe".

"I now realise how irresponsible and thoughtless that was and want to apologise for this totally regrettable decision," he said.

"We all need to follow the guidelines, maintain social distance and stay safe, particularly in light of the huge sacrifices everyone has made over the last few months."

