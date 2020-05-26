Image copyright DronePix Image caption A crowd gathered in Buckingham Park where the music video was being filmed

Rapper Sneakbo has been criticised after "up to 200 people" gathered as he filmed a music video during lockdown.

The artist was seen shooting the video in Buckingham Park, Aylesbury, on Friday, as The Bucks Herald reported.

A crowd gathered in the area after the Brixton rapper said online he wanted "to see everyone on the block".

Thames Valley Police said officers spoke to those involved and "encouraged them to leave the area and to comply with social distancing guidelines".

A video in which Sneakbo called on people to attend the shoot was shared on Instagram by another rapper, who also features in the music video.

Sneakbo, who has been contacted for comment, released his first UK single The Wave in 2011. It peaked at 48 in the UK charts.

He has since appeared on three tracks which entered the top 40 and released his second album 9 Lives in April.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sneakbo performed at The Ends Festival in Croydon in 2019

One local resident, who did not wish to be named, said people were "really peeved" the rapper had come from London to film the video.

"It completely went against government guidelines," he said.

"There was probably 50 people there for the video, then about 20 residents came out and more people kept coming. It was up to about 200 people."

Image copyright DronePix Image caption A spokeswoman for Thames Valley Police said no arrests were made

A spokeswoman for Thames Valley Police said: "Officers were called at about 17:40 BST following reports of a large gathering in the Buckingham Square area of Aylesbury.

"A number of officers attended the scene and spoke to those involved. Officers engaged with them and encouraged them to leave the area and to comply with social distancing guidelines."

She added that no arrests were made and the gathering had dispersed by 20:30.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk