A 100-year-old man has raised more than £150,000 for coronavirus relief by walking while fasting for Ramadan.

Dabirul Islam Choudhury, from St Albans, challenged himself to walk 100 laps of his garden during the Islamic holy month, which ends on Saturday.

Mr Choudhury wants the donations to help people affected by coronavirus in the UK and Bangladesh.

He was inspired by World War Two veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised nearly £33m for charity.

Capt Tom, who is now 100, began walking 100 laps of his 80-metre garden on 26 April to raise money for NHS Charities Together.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer praised Mr Choudhury's effort as "incredible" in a Tweet and added he was "an inspiration to us all".

Mr Choudhury's initial aim was to raise £1,000, which he hit within hours.

Since then Mr Choudhury's JustGiving page has raised more than £150,000 for the Ramadan Family Commitment Covid-19 crisis initiative, run by British-Bangladeshi television broadcaster Channel S.

"Thank you for your generous donations," Mr Choudhury said. "We have proved that we can stand hand to hand and shoulder to shoulder during the most unprecedented time of our lives.

"I would like to congratulate Captain Sir Thomas Moore for being knighted for his exemplary efforts to raise funds for our NHS."

Mr Choudhury has been fundraising for the entire month of Ramadan, which this year is from 23 April to 23 May, while continuing to observe religious fasting.

Born on 1 January 1920 in British Assam, now modern-day Bangladesh, Mr Choudhury moved to London to study English literature in 1957.

The St Albans community leader is also an accomplished poet.

