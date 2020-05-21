Image copyright sbna Image caption Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong was brought to the hospital where she worked suffering shortness of breath

A pregnant nurse who contracted Covid-19 and pneumonia died after her baby was delivered by emergency Caesarean section, an inquest has been told.

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28, had worked at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, where she died on 12 April.

Her death was caused by a combination of her infections and giving birth, the coroner said.

Her baby daughter, Mary, was delivered after she was admitted to the hospital on 7 April with shortness of breath.

Ms Agyapong, who was originally from Agogo in Ghana, was 35 weeks pregnant when she tested positive for coronavirus following a swab on arrival at the hospital.

Coroner's officer Alan Dawson said: "She was taken to theatre for a Caesarian section and then transferred to the intensive care unit. She sadly deteriorated and passed away."

Her death was confirmed by a doctor at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

It is understood that Ms Agyapong's father Stephen had died with suspected Covid-19, two weeks earlier.

The inquest was adjourned for further evidence until the end of September by Bedfordshire's senior coroner Emma Whiting, who also passed on her condolences to Ms Agyapong's family.

Image caption Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong who tested positive for Covid-19 died failed to recover after giving birth to her daughter

At the time of her death, David Carter, chief executive of Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said Ms Agyapong was a "fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this trust".

She had worked on a general ward at the hospital and a Go Fund Me page set up for her husband Ernest Boateng and their children AJ and Mary has so far raised £187,039.

Her husband also had to self-isolate after being tested for Covid-19.

