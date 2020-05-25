Image copyright Food4 Image caption Volunteers have been helping to sort and hand out food from the relocated Food4 store in Church Arcade, Bedford

A charity that feeds anyone who needs it from food set for landfill has seen demand "sky-rocket" during lockdown.

Food4, in Bedford, run by YMCA Bedfordshire, normally feeds about 45 people a week, but in the past few weeks that number has increased to 410.

It has moved to bigger premises to meet demand and allow staff to socially distance, it said.

Mother-of-three Chantelle said its helpers were her "angels" without them her family would have gone hungry.

Image copyright Food4 Image caption From 23 March to 13 May 3,287 individuals were fed by Food4

On Tuesdays and Fridays it hands out fresh fruit and vegetables, baked goods and larder items, donated from supermarkets, to anyone in need.

Due to its "open-door" policy, the service has moved from its site on Gadsby Street, to the YMCA Charity Shop in Church Arcade, accessible from Dane Street, where there is greater food storage space.

Paul Kellett, from the charity, said: "We are seeing people who find themselves in challenging situation because of lockdown, when outside of it, life would be relatively straightforward."

Image copyright Food4 Image caption Food4 has been running in Bedford since 2018 when it took over FeedBedford

Deliveries are taking place and the charity is also helping communities in Luton and Central Bedfordshire.

Rebecca Ireland, its business operations manager, said: "We have seen requests for food sky-rocket. We've done more in a week than we would do in a month."

The charity is working closely with Foodbank Bedford and asks anyone who needs help to to contact them.

Image copyright Food4 Image caption Unlike food banks, the Food4 charity hands out fresh fruit and vegetables that would otherwise be destined for the bin

Chantelle, who has underlying health issues and is currently on statutory sick leave, received her first food parcel on 9 April.

"We had used up everything in the house, we had run out of food," she said.

"They have been absolutely amazing... my little angels.

"Don't be afraid to ask for help; everybody needs it at some time or other. Don't go without as there are people who can help you."

