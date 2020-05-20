Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Paul Gabriel, 18, from Hertford, was killed on Sundon Park Road, Luton

A teenager killed when he was hit by a car had gone out after lockdown restrictions were eased having spent most of his time at home, his family said.

Paul Gabriel, 18, from Hertford, was pronounced dead at the scene on Sundon Park Road, Luton, on Friday.

A dog was also killed in the crash and a second person injured. Another dog ran off but was later found dead.

Police arrested a man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The 33-year-old from Luton was released on bail while further inquiries were carried out.

Mr Gabriel's family described the teenager, known as DJ at home, as a "gentle giant".

He served "passionately" in his local church and was working hard to go to university, with aspirations to become a dentist,

"We will miss the warmth and joy he brought to the family and his cheeky smile. He was a much loved son, great brother and an amazing friend to his friends," his family said in a statement.

"He will forever be missed by all who knew him and as a family we are utterly heartbroken. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

Emergency services were called to reports of the crash between two pedestrians and a grey Vauxhall Corsa at 17:00 BST.

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit appealed for witnesses to come forward.