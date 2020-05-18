Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Michael Raffermati had a clear view of the crossing for 443ft, the court heard

An "oblivious" speeding driver who killed a six-year-old boy who was cycling home from football training has been jailed for five and a half years.

Zi Singh was crossing Whitehorse Vale in Luton on 20 October 2018 with his adoptive father when he was struck by a car being driven by Michael Raffermati.

A court heard Zi was "catapulted on the road about 100ft".

Raffermati, 35, of Liddell Way in Leighton Buzzard, admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

Luton Crown Court heard Zi had been following his father Dr Tekki Rao, who works as a consultant paediatrician, who checked in each direction to ensure it was safe to cross.

Prosecutor Peter Shaw said: "Dr Rao was a little ahead of Zi, when he heard the roaring sound of a car engine of what he later described as a fast-approaching car.

"He tried to shout to Zi to stop him, but realised Zi was already crossing the road behind him.

"Dr Rao witnessed Zi being struck by a car and catapulted on the road about 100ft (30.48m)."

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Flowers were left at the scene of the crash

Mr Shaw said Dr Rao tried to resuscitate his son, who he had adopted two months previously, but "his efforts were in vain" and Zi was pronounced dead in hospital.

The speed limit of the road was 30mph, but police estimated Raffermati was travelling at between 50mph and 61mph at the time of impact if there had been braking before.

Mr Shaw said: "The defendant was driving so fast he was oblivious to other vulnerable road users and either failed to see Zi or Dr Rao until it is too late, or does see them and carries on regardless."

Raffermati was also banned from driving for five years on his release from prison.

