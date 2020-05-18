Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Taurus - an American bulldog - ran off following the crash and has not been found

A man has been arrested after a teenage pedestrian and a dog were killed when they were struck by a Vauxhall Corsa.

The 18-year-old died at the scene of the crash in Sundon Park Road, Luton at about 17:00 BST on Friday.

He was walking with another person, who suffered minor injuries, and two dogs. One died but an American bulldog called Taurus ran off and has not been found.

A 33-year-old man was held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and later released on bail.

Sgt Will Hood, of Bedfordshire Police, said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the Sundon Park area and either witnessed the incident, or may have dashcam footage of the grey Corsa from the time, to help us establish the circumstances that led to this tragic loss of life."