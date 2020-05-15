Coronavirus: 'Much-loved' Stoke Mandeville Hospital worker dies
A "much-loved" member of a hospital's nursing team has died having tested positive for Covid-19.
Jun Terre, 52, worked as a health care assistant at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury and died on Thursday.
Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust chief executive Neil Macdonald said the "tragic loss of a valued member of our team has affected us all greatly".
He said Mr Terre was "a gracious, quiet and kind gentleman with a smile that would light up a room".
Mr Macdonald added: "I am especially grateful for the care given to Jun by our [intensive care unit] team.
"He was being looked after by people who have worked with and knew him personally. I know they feel this loss deeply as do his friends and colleagues throughout the trust."
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: How do I protect myself?
- AVOIDING CONTACT: The rules on self-isolation and exercise
- LOOK-UP TOOL: Check cases in your area
- MAPS AND CHARTS: Visual guide to the outbreak
- STRESS: How to look after your mental health
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk