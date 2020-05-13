Image copyright Kas Schultz Image caption The crash happened on London Road, St Albans, at about 13:35 BST on Tuesday

An officer was seriously injured after a police car hit a wall and overturned while responding to an incident, a force said.

Hertfordshire Police said the crash happened on London Road in St Albans at about 13:35 BST on Tuesday.

It said the officer's condition was serious but not thought to be life-threatening and he continued to receive treatment in hospital.

The circumstances of the crash were being investigated, police said.

No-one else was injured in the crash and the officer was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

The road was closed for about six hours.