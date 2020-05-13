St Albans police officer injured as squad car hits wall and overturns
- 13 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An officer was seriously injured after a police car hit a wall and overturned while responding to an incident, a force said.
Hertfordshire Police said the crash happened on London Road in St Albans at about 13:35 BST on Tuesday.
It said the officer's condition was serious but not thought to be life-threatening and he continued to receive treatment in hospital.
The circumstances of the crash were being investigated, police said.
No-one else was injured in the crash and the officer was taken to hospital by air ambulance.
The road was closed for about six hours.
We appreciate all your messages of concern about the officer injured in yesterday’s collision in #StAlbans. His condition is serious, but not thought to be life threatening and he is receiving treatment in hospital. The circumstances of the collision are being investigated.— Herts Police 💙🌈 (@HertsPolice) May 13, 2020
End of Twitter post by @HertsPolice