A lorry driver has admitted causing the death of a teenager and seriously injuring four other people on the M1.

Zahid Ahmed, 19, died in a two-vehicle crash at junction 11A near Dunstable, Bedfordshire, on 1 December.

Wojciech Bukowski, 65, of Travertine Close, Houghton Regis, near Dunstable admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

He also admitted four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was remanded for sentence on 1 June.

Bukowski appeared at Luton Crown Court via a video link from Wormwood Scrubs prison and spoke through a Polish interpreter.