Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Filip Bednarczyk was arrested by detectives from the Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism unit

A far-right extremist has pleaded guilty to terror offences and having explosives.

Filip Golon Bednarczyk, 25, of Luton, Bedfordshire, was arrested by counter-terrorism detectives on 11 December.

They found a 2kg (4.4lb) bag of sulphur powder, electric components and instructions on how to make bombs, the Old Bailey heard.

Bednarczyk attended court via a video-link on Wednesday. He will be sentenced at a later date.

An analysis of his electronic devices revealed an interest in firearms, knives and killings as well as extreme right-wing views, the court heard.

Bednarczyk's computer was found to have the "manifesto" belonging to the man responsible for the 2019 attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, and he had searched the internet for Nazis, the Polish Defence League and Britain First.

He pleaded guilty to possessing an explosive substance and seven charges of possessing a document likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Bednarczyk was remanded in custody while a psychiatric report is prepared.