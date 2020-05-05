Image copyright Ivowi family Image caption Isi (left) and Olume Ivowi died of Covid-19 within nine days of each other

Two brothers died with coronavirus within nine days of each other.

Olume Ivowi, 46, of Luton, Bedfordshire, died on 10 April - Good Friday - at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

His brother Isi, 38, of Milton Keynes, who had Down's syndrome, died on 19 April at Milton Keynes Hospital.

Their older sister Ida said Olume was a "family man who would bring everyone together", while Isi "always had a big smile for everybody".

Olume Ivowi, who was a business analyst, leaves a wife, Juanetta, and daughter Mireille, aged three.

'Very close'

The family believe it is likely the brothers contracted the virus from one another as Olume was in constant contact with his younger brother, who lived in supported accommodation in Milton Keynes.

The pair's older brother Osi, who also had Covid-19, has since recovered.

Ida Ivowi, an IT consultant who lives in New York, said: "We are a very close family and as you can imagine this has hit us all incredibly hard but we are determined to celebrate the lives of our brothers and focus on moving forward together."

She said Olume "was boisterous, a family man, an exceptionally good friend who would always bring people together", while Isi "was so sweet. He always had a big smile for everybody, he loved music and dancing".

A GoFundMe appeal towards funeral costs and to help support Olume's wife and daughter had been set up, Ms Ivowi added.

